Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage

The Eesti Laul grand final, the event to decide which song and artist(s) represents Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, sees a pro-celebrity tennis match, featuring top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit and former top goalkeeper Mart Poom, as one of its features when broadcast Saturday night.

Anett Kontaveit reached the Australian Open quarter finals in January, and will be joined on court by singer Karl-Erik Taukar, comedian Tõnis Niinemets, as well as former Estonian national football team goalkeeper Mart Poom. Poom's professional career included stints in the English Premier League, at Derby, Sunderland, Arsenal and Watford.

To balance things out a bit, Niinemets and Taukar, who are presenting the entire Eesti Laul extravaganza, will be paired off with Poom and Kontaveit respectively, according to ERR's Menu portal.

Other extras on the show, which starts at 6.45 p.m. on Saturday, Estonian time, on ETV, include a visit with last year's Estonian entry, Victor Crone, in his native Sweden, and advice from 2018 entry Elina Nechayeva.

