ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Pro-celebrity game featuring Anett Kontaveit, Mart Poom, Karl-Erik Taukar and Tõnis Niinemets, as part of Saturday evening's Eesti Laul coverage. Author: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Open gallery
39 photos
Photo: Pro-celebrity game featuring Anett Kontaveit, Mart Poom, Karl-Erik Taukar and Tõnis Niinemets, as part of Saturday evening's Eesti Laul coverage. Author: Siim Lõvi /ERR Author: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Eesti Laul grand final, the event to decide which song and artist(s) represents Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, sees a pro-celebrity tennis match, featuring top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit and former top goalkeeper Mart Poom, as one of its features when broadcast Saturday night.

Anett Kontaveit reached the Australian Open quarter finals in January, and will be joined on court by singer Karl-Erik Taukar, comedian Tõnis Niinemets, as well as former Estonian national football team goalkeeper Mart Poom. Poom's professional career included stints in the English Premier League, at Derby, Sunderland, Arsenal and Watford.

To balance things out a bit, Niinemets and Taukar, who are presenting the entire Eesti Laul extravaganza, will be paired off with Poom and Kontaveit respectively, according to ERR's Menu portal.

Other extras on the show, which starts at 6.45 p.m. on Saturday, Estonian time, on ETV, include a visit with last year's Estonian entry, Victor Crone, in his native Sweden, and advice from 2018 entry Elina Nechayeva.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti laulanett kontaveitmart poomtõnis niinemetskarl-erik taukareurovision song contest
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:19

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey solidarity in Syria airstrikes aftemath

13:32

Estonia's healthcare sector confirms coronavirus readiness

12:03

Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage

11:09

Record cruise season expected in Tallinn, but no special measures planned

10:14

Kaljulaid to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington

09:21

Defense minister: Syria escalation no threat to Estonia

08:56

Estonia joins European intelligence cooperation initiative

28.02

Tallinn Airport monitoring arrivals from coronavirus risk areas

28.02

Tallinn mayor: Tourism tax could help improve city's infrastructure

28.02

Gallery: Eesti Laul finalists give press conference, hold final rehearsals

28.02

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

28.02

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

28.02

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

28.02

Regional Jet changes name to Xfly, to lease seven new aircraft

28.02

SEB analyst: Economic growth will half in 2020

28.02

MEP Sven Mikser: Situation in Syria could worsen without intervention

28.02

Blog: Estonia shooting itself in the foot over canceled WRC-promoting rally

28.02

Eesti Energia net profit down fourfold year-over-year

28.02

US firm to take on cash machine security in Estonia

28.02

Ekspress Grupp boosts 2019 fiscal year revenue, earnings

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: