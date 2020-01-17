Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entrant semi-finals held in February

Eesti Laul, the annual competition to find Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entry, reaches its semi-finals in mid-February, ERR's Menu portal reports.

The semis are to be held at the University of Tartu sports hall, over two stages on February 13 and 15, with 24 competitors vying for a place, as well as special guests performing.

The 24 artists and their songs, over the two stages, are as follows:

Stage one (February 13)

Rasmus Rändvee, "Young" Kruuv, "Leelo" STEFAN, "By My Side" INGA, "Right Time" Anett x Fredi, "Write About Me" Revals, "Kirjutan romaani" Renate, "Videomäng" Laura, "Break Me" Little Mess, "Without a Reason" Egert Milder, "Georgia (On My Mind)" Jennifer Cohen, "Ping Pong" Synne feat. Väliharf, "Majakad"

Second stage (February 15)

Viinerid, "Kapa Kohi-LA" Janet, "Hingelind" Uku Suviste, "What Love Is" INGER, "Only Dream" Merilin Mälk, "Miljon sammu" German & Violina, "Heart Winder" Jaagup Tuisk, "Beautiful Lie" Ziggy Wild, "Lean On Me" Uudo Sepp, "I'm Sorry. I Messed Up" Traffic, "Üks kord veel" SHIRA, "Out In Space" Mariliis Jõgeva "Unistustes"

The special guests and other performers have yet to be announced in their entirety, though former Eesti Laul entrant Ines, and rap combo 5MIINUST, have been confirmed, readers will be delighted to learn.

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final is on May 16 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

