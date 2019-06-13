Gallery: Singer Ivo Linna celebrates 70th birthday

With a lengthy career stretching back to the late 1960s, Linna has performed both as a solo artist and with bands such as "Apelsin" and "Rock Hotel". He also represented Estonia at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo, Norway, in a duet with Maarja-Liis Ilus, finishing fifth.

In addition to the gallery above, ERR has an extensive archive of footage of Ivo Linna, somewhat of a regular at the Radio and TV studios, some of which are here.