Maarja-Liis Ilus looks back on the day she was support act to Tina Turner

The passing of the Queen of Rock n' Roll Tina Turner earlier this week brought to mind Estonian singer Maarja-Liis Ilus, who at the age of just 19, was support act when the legendary US singer performed in Tallinn, back in 2000.

Speaking to ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade", Ilus said that the more time passed, the more the deaths of creative greats like Tina Turner have started to affect her.

"When you're already at that stage where you've grown up listening to a person's music or creations, then it it comes to mean more and more over time," Ilus, who represented Estonia at the Eurovision song contest twice in the 1990s, said.

Her recollections of that day when she was Tina Turner's warm-up act revealed that Ilus did not have a lengthy conversation backstage with the start, but rather: "It was more of a brief sharing of courtesies, but just to have had that moment captured, which is extremely pleasant, even though we didn't have a long chat."

Maarja-Liis Ilus and Tina Turner, when the latter performed in Tallinn back in 2000. Source: Private collection.

The experience also more than made up for the fact that Ilus had been lined up as support act for another legend no longer with us, Michael Jackson, when he had performed in the Estonian capital the year before, only for that plan to fall-through at the last minute.

"When I think about that in retrospect, I'm even happier that I just happened to be Tina Turner's support act instead. I don't even know why, but somehow she seemed like such an authentic and real person," Ilus told "Ringvaade" presenter Marko Reikop.

Tiina Turner passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 83, at her home in Switzerland, after a long period of illness.

