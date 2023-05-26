Maarja-Liis Ilus looks back on the day she was support act to Tina Turner

News
Maarja-Liis Ilus talking to 'Ringvaade'
Maarja-Liis Ilus talking to 'Ringvaade' Source: ERR
News

The passing of the Queen of Rock n' Roll Tina Turner earlier this week brought to mind Estonian singer Maarja-Liis Ilus, who at the age of just 19, was support act when the legendary US singer performed in Tallinn, back in 2000.

Speaking to ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade", Ilus said that the more time passed, the more the deaths of creative greats like Tina Turner have started to affect her.

"When you're already at that stage where you've grown up listening to a person's music or creations, then it it comes to mean more and more over time," Ilus, who represented Estonia at the Eurovision song contest twice in the 1990s, said.

Her recollections of that day when she was Tina Turner's warm-up act revealed that Ilus did not have a lengthy conversation backstage with the start, but rather: "It was more of a brief sharing of courtesies, but just to have had that moment captured, which is extremely pleasant, even though we didn't have a long chat."

Maarja-Liis Ilus and Tina Turner, when the latter performed in Tallinn back in 2000. Source: Private collection.

The experience also more than made up for the fact that Ilus had been lined up as support act for another legend no longer with us, Michael Jackson, when he had performed in the Estonian capital the year before, only for that plan to fall-through at the last minute.

"When I think about that in retrospect, I'm even happier that I just happened to be Tina Turner's support act instead. I don't even know why, but somehow she seemed like such an authentic and real person," Ilus told "Ringvaade" presenter Marko Reikop.

Tiina Turner passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 83, at her home in Switzerland, after a long period of illness.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Source: 'Ringvaade'

Related

watch again:

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:05

Telia bans use of TikTok on company devices

11:01

Pärtel-Peeter Pere: Tallinn is like a popup city

10:22

Complaints on Hiiumaa after animal carcasses left to rot in the open

10:00

Statistics: Construction volumes down 11 percent in Q1 2023

09:35

Maarja-Liis Ilus looks back on the day she was support act to Tina Turner

09:19

Median value of Estonians' net assets grows to €66,000

08:48

Natural gas futures price falls below €25 per MWh

08:35

Taavi Aas elected Jõgeva municipal mayor

08:08

Municipality mayor: Kuressaare water ruined by sewage in clean water pipe

08:06

Kaia Kanepi: I will not go along with campaign aimed at dividing people

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues

24.05

Estonian police record over 1,300 cases of banned symbol use

25.05

Same-sex marriage amendments debated on 'Esimene stuudio'

25.05

Tanks and IFVs to only require B-category license in Estonia

25.05

Politico: Denmark's PM may become next NATO leader

25.05

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: