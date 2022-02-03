First five finalists of Eesti Laul to be announced Thursday

Hosts of Eesti Laul Maarja-Liis Ilus ja Priit Loog.
Hosts of Eesti Laul Maarja-Liis Ilus ja Priit Loog. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
The first five finalists of Eesti Laulu will be announced today, Thursday.

The first semifinal of the Eesti Laul will reach the audience from the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn, where ten songs will compete. Five of these will advance to the finals on February 12.

Four winners will be determined by 'phone voting and jury scores; the last winner will be determined by telephone voting alone.

In addition to the Eesti Laul contestants, previous years' entrants Tanja, Suured tüdrukud and Caater will perform on stage in the first semi-final, and the jury will also offer a musical surprise this year.

The live show will be hosted by Maarja-Liis Ilus and Priit Loog, and will be joined by a third presenter from the field of artists.

The semi-finals will take place this year without an audience, and live broadcasts will be available on national broadcasting channels.

The semi-finals starting at 7.30 p.m. will be available on the TV channels ETV and ETV +, the ERR.ee portal and ERR's Jupiter streaming service.

At 9 p.m. Estonian time, the live broadcast will take place at the Saku Suurhall, which will be hosted by Heleri All and Jüri Muttika and shown by ETV2. Eesti Laul will be broadcast to radio listeners starting at 7 p.m on Radio 2.

Order of the 1st semi-final of Eesti Laul, with voting numbers

1. Elysa "Fire": 900 7001
2. Helen "Look at me": 900 7002
3. Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia "What Now": 900 7003
4. Alabama Watchdog "Move On": 900 7004
5. Merilin Mälk "Little Girl": 900 7005
6. Stig Rästa "Interstellar": 900 7006
7. Triin Niitoja and Frants Tikerpuu "Songbird": 900 7007
8. Kaia-Liisa Kesler "Silence": 900 7008
9. Elina Nechayeva "Remedy": 900 7009
10. Ott Lepland in "Aovalguses": 900 7010
* Elysa and Merilin Mälk participate in the competition via a video rather than a live performance.

The price of one call is €1.60. Viewers can vote via SMS at 13013 - to vote, you must enter the song number in the message.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

