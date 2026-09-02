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Estonia's presidential election takes place on Wednesday

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The Riigikogu held the first round of voting in the presidential election on September 3, 2026.
The Riigikogu held the first round of voting in the presidential election on September 3, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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Estonia's MPs will vote to elect the next president on Wednesday when the first round of voting takes place in the Riigikogu.

Incumbent President Alar Karis' term ends this month, and he announced in June that he would not seek a second term.

Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu, chooses the head of state, and 68 of the 101 members must back a candidate for them to win.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise is the sole candidate in the first round of voting, and 75 members of the Riigikogu from four parties – Reform, Eesti 200, SDE and Isamaa – supported her candidacy.

Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Voting will take place by secret ballot in a parliamentary session that starts at 12 noon.

However, the election may not be a done deal.

MPs who nominated a candidate are not obliged to vote for them in the secret ballot, and at previous elections candidates have failed to meet the threshold.

If this situation occurs on Wednesday, there will be additional rounds of voting and new candidates could emerge.

You can watch the broadcast HERE, in Estonian.

This story was updated to add the photo gallery.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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