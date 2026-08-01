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Raul Meel's anniversary exhibition on display at the Poco Ajamaja gallery

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Raul Meel’s anniversary exhibition
Raul Meel’s anniversary exhibition "Concret" on display at Poco Ajamaja. Source: Poco
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Dedicated to Raul Meel's 85th birthday, the exhibition "Concret" is open at the Poco Ajamaja gallery. It traces the artist's journey from his first groundbreaking experiments in the late 1960s to the present day.

Exhibition curator Jaan Heinsoo says the exhibition focuses on concrete poetry – works that combine poetry and visual art. In concrete poetry, meaning is not only derived from words but also from visual experience, the rhythmic structure of words and signs, the interplay of colors, repetition, and silence.

"The exhibition is a retrospective of the artist's life's work spanning more than fifty years, presenting a cross-section of the various eras, facets, and techniques of Raul Meel's creative journey from 1970s typewriter drawings to a painting from the "Epic of Bristles" series created this year," Heinsoo explained.

"A large portion of the works were produced over the past year, yet the ideas and motifs largely originate from earlier creative periods."

Meel (b. 1941) is one of Estonia's best-known avant-garde artists and among Europe's leading practitioners of conceptual art and concrete poetry. He has participated in more than 600 group exhibitions and over 100 solo exhibitions, and remains the only Estonian artist to have received a prize at a major international biennial. 

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