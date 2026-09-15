Gallery: Estonian family's eclectic art collection on show in Tallinn

Shaped by decades of collecting, the Kruus family's private art collection is now on view at Tallinn's Vaal Gallery, offering a personal cross-section of Estonian art.

The exhibition, titled "Room," opened September 11 as part of Vaal Gallery's ongoing series introducing privately held art collections.

Epp and Martin Kruus said their introduction into the art world began with the spring exhibitions at Tallinn Art Hall in the late 1980s, when they began to take a more conscious interest in art.

They were particularly drawn to different forms of abstraction, including symbolism, minimalism and the interplay of light, color and space.

"This led to the theme and title of this exhibition, in which connections unfold between artificial space and nature, extending all the way to the universe," they said.

At the center is the human being, whose mind in turn generates a multitude of psychological, intellectual, value-based spaces. Within these physical and mental spaces, they added, art creates order and clarity, offering joy and fulfilment.

The family got more actively into collecting over the past decade, expanding to contemporary and classical art as well as works by international artists.

Vaal Gallery's latest exhibition, "Room," showcasing the Kruus family's private art collection. September 2026. Source: Roman-Sten Tõnissoo

"By creating connections between them, we can continue to discover new aspects and expand our personal art space," the Kruuses said. "It is a fascinating and beautiful world, one that also leaves room for free thought, and one we are always happy to step into again and again."

'We want to contribute'

With their exhibition, Epp and Martin Kruus want to highlight a part of Estonian art personally important to them.

They also wanted to share the private collecting experience, which they said begins with a more intuitive and personal approach before developing to become increasingly connected to the art market and art institutions' knowledge and conventions.

"We want to contribute to introducing Estonian art both at home and on the international stage," the family said. "There can never be too many of these contacts and connections for Estonia."

Vaal Gallery has previously presented collections belonging to Indrek Orro, Laur Kivistik and Kaido Ole.

"Room" will remain on view at the gallery through October 10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!