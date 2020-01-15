ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille.
Photo: Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille. Author: Birgit Püve
In a gift to the blind children of Tallinn Helen's School, the Arvo Pärt Center presented the school with textbooks of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille.

Pärt's early works include several children's songs written between 1956-1970, mainly for plays and cartoons. All of the lyrics translated into Braille in the new books are from Pärt's album "Songs from Childhood," which was released by the center in cooperation with Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) and the Children's Music Studio of Estonian Radio in 2015.

Few books are published in Braille each year, the majority of which are produced by the Estonian Library for the Blind. Last year, the Library for the Blind printed 18 publications.

"We sought opportunities for helping blind children even just a little bit and found that we could best do so via music," said Anu Kivilo, managing director of the Arvo Pärt Center. "That is why we chose to publish the lyrics to Arvo Pärt's children's songs."

"This publication from the Arvo Pärt Center is unique because in addition to learning the songs, this textbook can be used as educational material in literature classes," said pediatric surgeon Ann Paal, who was involved in the project. "Braille publications have several unique features: they are larger in format, and printed on thick paper to make the Braille writing more prominent. The book is meant to be read lying on the table and with both hands."

The center printed a total of 27 copies of the Braille songbook, some of which will also go to Tartu Emajõe School, one of which will go to the Library for the Blind, one to the National Library of Estonia, and two of which will remain available at the Arvo Pärt Center library.

Pärt's lyrics were translated into Braille by Tartu Emajõe School and Tallinn Old Town Educational College alumnus Allan Vibur. The publishing of the textbook was also supported by the Estonian Society of Patients with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus and the Lions Club of Laagri.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musicarvo pärtbrailleaccessibilitytallinn helen's school
