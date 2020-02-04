ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's creation concert was extremely successful ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Arvo Pärt´s creation concert in the Elbphilharmonie concert hall
Open gallery
31 photos
Photo: Arvo Pärt´s creation concert in the Elbphilharmonie concert hall Author: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

In the concert series "Reflectors", renowned artists get the right to set up a program, which will be performed in the famous Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg. Manfred Aicher, founder of ECM Records, opened his series on Monday with a highly successful portrait concert by Arvo Pärt.

After the Arvo Pärt creation concert on Monday night in Hamburg, the audience gave them a standing ovation and demanded the composer appear on stage. After the encore, the stormy applause continued

"Because Manfred Eicher has a special bond with Arvo Pärt, he has done almost all recordings with Arvo Pärt, they are good friends, he necessarily wanted to start this series with a great Pärt night," Elbphilharmonie intendant Christoph Lieben-Seutter explained to "Aktuaalne kaamera."

According to Manfred Eicher, audience must always be ready to hear something new regarding Pärt´s compositions. "I put together the program without thinking directly of Hamburg. I believe this music speaks everywhere," he thought.

Arvo Pärt's music will be played by Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste. The solo will be played by the violinist Harry Traksmann. "Of course this is a great honor, because  there is only the world of music in the hall. For us, that means the composer is the intermediary between us and this beautiful hall," said Kaljuste.

Lieben-Seutter said this concert was the first to be sold out of the series. "Already several months ago, so I believe the audience will be very happy about it," he thought.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

musicarvo pärthamburgelbphilharmonie
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:11

Buildings expert: Stricter building code has led to unfounded panic

13:26

Architecture museum hosts exhibition of noted Estonian-Americans' work

12:52

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's creation concert was extremely successful

12:29

Klaas, Tiik and Asser: We want to strengthen TÜK not demolish it

11:52

TÜK clinic heads want Klaas and Eelmäe to resign from supervisory board

11:27

Birds injured by oil pollution found in Saaremaa

11:04

Ministry wants additional €150 million a year to improve welfare system

10:17

Gallery: Snowdrops blooming in February

09:52

Environmental board: Lack of sorting biggest issue in waste disposal

09:23

President not to hold further legal assessment of pension reform bill

08:56

€30 million to be spent on bulletproof jackets for Defense Forces

08:27

Hiiumaa's Kõpu Lighthouse receives new LED light

03.02

Digital skills training to be provided for 500 family doctors and nurses

03.02

Contemporary art museum in Tallinn gets new lease of life

03.02

Tartu coalition should be confirmed next week

03.02

Estonian-Dutch offshore Saaremaa wind farm may go ahead

03.02

Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting Updated

03.02

Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

03.02

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discuss latest pharmacy reform proposals

03.02

January breaks average temperature records

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: