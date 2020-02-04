Gallery: Arvo Pärt's creation concert was extremely successful

In the concert series "Reflectors", renowned artists get the right to set up a program, which will be performed in the famous Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg. Manfred Aicher, founder of ECM Records, opened his series on Monday with a highly successful portrait concert by Arvo Pärt.

After the Arvo Pärt creation concert on Monday night in Hamburg, the audience gave them a standing ovation and demanded the composer appear on stage. After the encore, the stormy applause continued

"Because Manfred Eicher has a special bond with Arvo Pärt, he has done almost all recordings with Arvo Pärt, they are good friends, he necessarily wanted to start this series with a great Pärt night," Elbphilharmonie intendant Christoph Lieben-Seutter explained to "Aktuaalne kaamera."

According to Manfred Eicher, audience must always be ready to hear something new regarding Pärt´s compositions. "I put together the program without thinking directly of Hamburg. I believe this music speaks everywhere," he thought.

Arvo Pärt's music will be played by Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste. The solo will be played by the violinist Harry Traksmann. "Of course this is a great honor, because there is only the world of music in the hall. For us, that means the composer is the intermediary between us and this beautiful hall," said Kaljuste.

Lieben-Seutter said this concert was the first to be sold out of the series. "Already several months ago, so I believe the audience will be very happy about it," he thought.

