Philharmonic Chamber Choir part of BBC's list of top-ten world choirs

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir.
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
BBC's music portal Classical Music published their list of the ten best choirs in the world and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor) was among the picks.

BBC's Classical Music wrote: "Little surprise that a nation famous for song – its independence from the USSR was preceded by a 'Singing Revolution' of massed voices in Tallinn in 1988 – should boast one of the world's finest choirs.

"Founded in 1981 by Tõnu Kaljuste, who conducted it for 20 years before handing over the baton to Paul Hillier, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir is wide-ranging in its repertoire, but is especially well known for its performances and recordings of Estonian composers such as Arvo Pärt and Veljo Tormis," the portal wrote.

Along with the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the list also contains world-famous choirs such as the Choir of King's College, the Mississippi Mass Choir, The Sixteen and others.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

