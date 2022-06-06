Shopping malls play Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's music this June

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the music from their recordings will be played in many shopping centers in June.

Music psychologist Dali Kask selected music compositions from the recordings of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. She says that choral music has never been played on the indoor radio in shopping centers before. "While we are used to hearing choir music at song festivals or concert halls, this is a rare opportunity to bring this essential part of our musical culture closer to people's regular activities, such as shopping."

Visitors of shopping malls will hear the recordings of such beloved compositions as "Love," "Call to the Midsummer Bonfire," and "When I was Young" by Veljo Tormis, and of "On the Mount" by August Hermann.

Through Artist Media, these compositions will air on the in-store radio of 200 shopping malls - Maxima, Prisma and Selver chain stores, as well as Viljandi Centrum, Eeden, Mustika and many other shopping malls across Estonia.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir was founded in 1981 by Tõnu Kaljuste, and has also been led by British conductor Paul Hillier (2001-2007), Dutchman Daniel Reuss (2008-2013), and Latvian conductor Kaspars Putninš (2014-2021). As of August 2021, Tõnu Kaljuste is once again be the choir's artistic director. Their repertoire ranges from baroque to 21st century music.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!