Rare musical instruments used at the Glaspärlimäng festival this year

A performance featuring a rare, two-meter-long contrabasss flute, never used in public concerts in Estonia before, will take place in Tartu on July 9 at the Klaaspärlimäng music festival. Maarika Järvi, a flutist and rare instrumentalist, performs with "Post Tenebras Flutes" ensemble on this special flute.

The contrabass flute is rarely used musical instrument. It sounds three octaves lower than a standard flute, and it takes a much larger volume of air than most other wind instruments to produce sound. Because of its size, it is played while standing.

"Post Tenebras Flutes" is a Swiss flute ensemble that consists of eighteen professional musicians, under the direction of Maarika Järvi, an Estonian flutist born in Tallinn, where she started her musical journey.

The ensemble performs a program titled "The Flutish Kingdom" at the Glasperlenspiel festival, featuring Arvo Part's "Summa" and "Da pacem Domine," the most famous excerpts from Antonio Vivaldi's "The Ages," as well as works by Daniel Schnyder and Mettraux.

Järvi is the only flutist to have recorded all of Estonian composers' flute concertos. Her flute ensemble Post Tenebras Flutes is made up of Swiss and French musicians. In addition to playing the flute, Järvi is a head of the Swiss Flute Society.

This year's Glasperlenspiel festival will take place in Tartu from July 7 to July 12 and will feature 12 concerts, including several world debuts.

