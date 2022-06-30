Rare musical instruments used at the Glaspärlimäng festival this year

News
Post Tenebras Flûtes.
Post Tenebras Flûtes. Source: Press release
News

A performance featuring a rare, two-meter-long contrabasss flute, never used in public concerts in Estonia before, will take place in Tartu on July 9 at the Klaaspärlimäng music festival. Maarika Järvi, a flutist and rare instrumentalist, performs with "Post Tenebras Flutes" ensemble on this special flute.

The contrabass flute is rarely used musical instrument. It sounds three octaves lower than a standard flute, and it takes a much larger volume of air than most other wind instruments to produce sound. Because of its size, it is played while standing.

"Post Tenebras Flutes" is a Swiss flute ensemble that consists of eighteen professional musicians, under the direction of Maarika Järvi, an Estonian flutist born in Tallinn, where she started her musical journey.

The ensemble performs a program titled "The Flutish Kingdom" at the Glasperlenspiel festival, featuring Arvo Part's "Summa" and "Da pacem Domine," the most famous excerpts from Antonio Vivaldi's "The Ages," as well as works by Daniel Schnyder and Mettraux.

Järvi is the only flutist to have recorded all of Estonian composers' flute concertos. Her flute ensemble Post Tenebras Flutes is made up of Swiss and French musicians. In addition to playing the flute, Järvi is a head of the Swiss Flute Society.

This year's Glasperlenspiel festival will take place in Tartu from July 7 to July 12 and will feature 12 concerts, including several world debuts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Criminal proceedings prompt Liina Kersna to resign as education minister

17:12

Tallinn Zoo polar bears Friida and Rasputin seek shelter from summer heat

16:47

Rare musical instruments used at the Glaspärlimäng festival this year

16:16

Isamaa leader: Reform are to blame for coalition talks impasse, not us

16:15

Tallinn Mayor: Funding removal means major hospital will not be built

15:38

Reform's ditching of planned Tallinn Hospital angers opposition politicians

15:04

Former Prosecutor: Eesti Ekspress case reaching Supreme Court a good thing

14:31

Bike tour, concert to open Tartu's Car Free Avenue on Friday

14:01

Kallas: Isamaa showing reluctance to form coalition in difficult times

13:36

Coalition talks stalled, but may be nearing agreement

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

27.06

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

29.06

Daily: Food delivery service Bolt avoids paying couriers' income tax

29.06

Kallas: There has been a significant shift in NATO's mindset

29.06

Estonia's electricity prices to soar to over €400 on Thursday evening

08:41

Canada to open up full embassy in Estonia

28.06

First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

29.06

New tools will be used to study MS Estonia and create its digital twin

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: