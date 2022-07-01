Gallery: XXXVI Pärnu Documentary and Science Film Festival opened this week

The Pärnu International Documentary and Science Film Festival is taking place in Pärnu until July 3.

The Pärnu International Documentary and Science Film Festival was originally conceived by Lennart Meri in 1987, which makes it the oldest of its kind in the Baltic states. The festival opened its doors this year for the 36th time.

For the opening night two Ukrainian films were chosen: the first was Alexander Dovzhenko's film "Earth" from 1930, an impressionistic depiction of the Ukrainian countryside, and the second "Tales of a Toy Horse", a film made in 2021 by the directing duo Ulyana Osovska and Denis Strashny that follows Ukrainian artist Anatoliy Liutiuk on his humanitarian mission in rural Ukraine.

Ulyana Osovska and Anatoliy Liutiuk, who is also a founder of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Tallinn, both attended the opening night.

The festival takes place from June 27 through July 3 in Pärnu, and continues thereafter in other locations.

