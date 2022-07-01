Gallery: XXXVI Pärnu Documentary and Science Film Festival opened this week

News
The 36th Pärnu Film Festival takes place from June 27 through July 3 in Pärnu, and continues thereafter in other locations in Estonia.
Open gallery
29 photos
News

The Pärnu International Documentary and Science Film Festival is taking place in Pärnu until July 3.

The Pärnu International Documentary and Science Film Festival was originally conceived by Lennart Meri in 1987, which makes it the oldest of its kind in the Baltic states. The festival opened its doors this year for the 36th time.

For the opening night two Ukrainian films were chosen: the first was Alexander Dovzhenko's film "Earth" from 1930, an impressionistic depiction of the Ukrainian countryside, and the second "Tales of a Toy Horse", a film made in 2021 by the directing duo Ulyana Osovska and Denis Strashny that follows Ukrainian artist Anatoliy Liutiuk on his humanitarian mission in rural Ukraine.

Ulyana Osovska and Anatoliy Liutiuk, who is also a founder of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Tallinn, both attended the opening night.

The festival takes place from June 27 through July 3 in Pärnu, and continues thereafter in other locations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:47

Health Board urges caution on beaches after person steps on 'sea urchin' Updated

21:22

Anett Kontaveit out of Wimbledon women's doubles

17:15

Mihkelson: Creating Kaliningrad sanctions exception sends wrong signal

16:45

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Kanal

16:14

Gallery: XXXVI Pärnu Documentary and Science Film Festival opened this week

15:57

Cyanobacteria confirmed at Pirita beach, Lake Peipsi Updated

15:44

Daily: Ministry denies loophole 'health visas' for Russian citizens

15:30

Senior doctor: Reform politicized Tallinn Hospital project from the start Updated

15:08

Kallas: Education minister will continue until new coalition is agreed Updated

14:46

18 people apply for RMK director position

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

14:21

Estonia's annual inflation rises to 22 percent, highest in Eurozone

30.06

Criminal proceedings prompt Liina Kersna to resign as education minister

15:57

Cyanobacteria confirmed at Pirita beach, Lake Peipsi Updated

29.06

Daily: Food delivery service Bolt avoids paying couriers' income tax

08:32

Estonia plans joint mid-range air defense procurement with Latvia

21:47

Health Board urges caution on beaches after person steps on 'sea urchin' Updated

30.06

1.4 magnitude earthquake measured off Estonian coast

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: