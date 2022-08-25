Second Sports and Olympic film festival (SOFF) set to begin in Tartu

The Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum will host the second annual SOFF Sports and Olympic Film Festival in Tartu between August and 28. During the festival, a total of seven sports-related films will be screened at the museum.

SOFF is Estonia's first sports film festival, and was initiated last year by the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum, located in the center of Tartu. The festival introduces audiences to films about a wide variety of different sports, aiming to demonstrate the true Olympic values of honesty, friendship and self-expression.

Sandra Kaldasaun, the Sports Museum's project manager, said that this year's program is extremely varied.

"I believe everyone will find something that appeal specifically for them," said Kaldasaun. "There will certainly be the chance to discover new favorites, as many of the films on the program are very rare, with some impossible to find in our cinemas or on TV," said Kaldasaun.

This year's festival focuses on extreme sports, with Friday's selections, "Blood Road" (2017) and "The Longest Wave," (2021) dedicated to this theme. "Blood Road," tells the story of mountain biker Rebecca Rusch, as she rides almost 2,000 kilometers to solve the mystery of her father's death during the Vietnam War, while "The Longest Wave" is a documentary about surfing legend Robby Naish.

There's also something for younger viewers, with Disney's 1992 ice hockey classic "The Mighty Ducks," starring Emilio Estevez, to be shown on Friday August 26.

The festival ends on Sunday August 28 with the screening of Estonian classic "Dangerous Curves" (Ohtlikud Kurvid) (1959).

All screenings will take place at the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum in Tartu, with entry free of charge. The full program of the second annual SOFF Sports and Olympics Film Festival can be found here.

