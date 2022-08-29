Rait Ratasepp sets new five-in-a-row triathlon world record

Rait Ratasepp
Rait Ratasepp Source: ERR Sport
Estonian ultra-triathlete Rait Ratasepp has broken the quintuple world record by over 40 minutes, having completed a world championship stage in Switzerland on Sunday, in a time of 49:32:49.

His breakdown by individual stage were day one: 9:53.53, day two: 9:56.10, day three: 9:51.55, day four: 9:53.05 and day five, the Sunday: 9:57.48, given his total, record-breaking time of 49:32:49.

The competition was part of the International Ultra Triathlon Association (IUTA) series and saw eight athletes take part.

Despite all that, the accomplishment is not even Ratasepp's major challenge of the season. That comes in November, when he plans to run coast-to-coast across all eight major islands in the Canaries: Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa , a total distance of around 700km and an ascent of about 30,000m.

A standard triathlon such as the Ironman event held in Tallinn each summer consists of a 3.9km swim, immediately followed by a 181km bike ride, culminating straight afterwards by a full, 42.2-km marathon.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

