Anett Kontaveit could face Serena Williams in US Open round two

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit could face Serena Williams in round two of the US Open, starting Monday. The competition, the last grand slam tournament of the year, will be Williams' swansong as she hangs up her racquet, ending a glittering 27-year-long pro career.

The U.S. Open 2022 draw was held on Thursday, and revealed that Kontaveit, who is also seeded second in the tournament, will face world number 76 Jaqueline Cristian (Romania) in round one at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City.

The winner will face either Danka Kovinic (Montenegro, WTA 80th) or Serena Williams, in round two.

Williams has won the U.S. Open six times, most recently in 2014, and is all time leader in grand slam wins in the open era.

She took part in this year's Wimbledon Finals, of which she is also a seven-time champion, losing to Harmony Tan in the longest-ever, to date, women's match ever held at the competition.

Her older sister, Venus, has also not officially retired from the sport.

Other notable players in the same quarter of the draw as Kontaveit and Williams include this year's Wimbledon finalist and world number five Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) and last year's U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (Canada).

Meanwhile another veteran player, Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, is to meet Tereza Martincova (WTA 69th) in round one. Kanepi, ranked 33rd in the world, has seen a surge in form in recent months, and reached the Washington WTA250 final earlier this month.

The U.S. Open runs August 29 to September 11, while qualification rounds are already in progress.

Kontaveit plays first on Monday; Kanepi's round one encounter is on the Tuesday.

