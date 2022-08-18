Anett Kontaveit out of Cincinnati women's doubles

Anett Kontaveit and her women's doubles partner Sloane Stephens (US) are out of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, after losing in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) and Desirae Krawczyk (US).

Krawczyk and Schuurs were victorious in Stuttgart earlier this year and reached the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open last week, and took just over an hour to overcome Kontaveit, seeded number two in the singles, and Stephens, in the tournament, also known as the Cincinnati Masters - the last major warmer for the U.S. Open, starting later this month.

Schuurs and Krawczyk served up two aces and realized six out of nine break points throughout the encounter

In set one, the scores started 1:1 as both pairs broke the other's service, and while another break by the eventual victors was matched by the Estonian and the American, a third break for Schuurs/Krawczyk was enough to see them through 6:4.

In set two, things were considerably less evenly matched, and Kontaveit and Stephens only held their serve once, being broken three times and going down 6:1.

Schuurs and Krawczyk next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia).

Anett Kontaveit will now concentrate on her round three singles encounter with Zhang Shuai, to be played today, Thursday.

