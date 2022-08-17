Marielle Kleemeier 7th in heat in European Championships debut

Estonian athlete Marielle Kleemeier made her her major competition debut in the women's 400m hurdles at the European Championships in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, finishing seventh in her heat in a time of 57.46.

This was Kleemeier's, fourth best time this season and has placed her 21st overall in the event.

In the first half, the Kleemeir, 26, was running strongly and found herself in third place, though competitors started to pass during the second half.

"The first 200 meters were pretty even, but then I realized that they were going to catch up, though at the beginning of the 400m hurdles, there's not much to be gained from holding back anyway," she said post-race.

The event started at 12.40 p.m. Wednesday, Estonian time, with Kleemeier running in the third heat, fifth lane, and was covered by ERR's Sports portal.

Kleemeier set her current PB of 56.74 this season.

--

