Six Estonian cyclists heading to Munich for European Championships

Tanel Kangert (pictured) and five other Estonian cyclists will be in action at the European Championships in Munich, starting from this Saturday.
Tanel Kangert (pictured) and five other Estonian cyclists will be in action at the European Championships in Munich, starting from this Saturday. Source: Adam Illingworth
A total of six Estonians are competing in cycling events at the multi-sport European Championships starting this week, in Munich, Germany.

Cyclists are competing both individually and as a national team, both in road and mountain races.

Martin Laas, Karl Patrick Lauk, Tanel Kangert, Norman Vahtra and Oskar Nisu will be in action first, on Sunday, August 14. The road race starts in Munich, finishing in Murnau am Staffelsee, about 70km to the southwest.

This is followed on Wednesday, August 17, when Tanel Kangert races in the men's individual race, at Fürstenfeldbruck, while mountain biker Janika Lõiv will race last, on Saturday, August 20, on the 4.3-km Olympic track.

Not only cycling, but also athletics, beach volleyball, rowing, gymnastics, sport climbing, table tennis and the triathlon events are to be held, at the event, the second of its kind since its inauguration in 2018.

The multi-sport European Championships are not related to the  European Games, organized by the European Olympic Committees.

They run from August 11 to 21.

