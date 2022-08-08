Estonian men's basketball team loses to Lithuania by just two points

Estonia's men's national basketball team lost the second of their friendlies with basketball powerhouse Lithuania at the weekend, though only by a very narrow margin this time, going down 90:88 away.

The first quarter was close at 22:19, though Lithuania scored 10 more points than the visitors in the second quarter, but only one more in quarter three of the match, played in the southern town of Alytus.

In the final quarter, Estonia battled hard and won out 26:17 in the period, only two points shy of a draw.

Kristian Kullamäe (23 points), Kaspar Treier (20), Janari Jõesaar (12) and Matthias Tass (11) were Estonia's top scorers on the day.

In the previous friendly played last week, Lithuania won 84:70.

--

