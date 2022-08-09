Estonia's U17 boys qualify for European 3x3 Basketball Championships

The Estonian under 17s boys 3x3 basketball team
The Estonian under 17s boys 3x3 basketball team Source: Basket
Estonia's under-17 boys 3x3 basketball team have qualified for the FIBA European Championship finals, which are set to take place in Athens, Greece from September 2-4.

The Estonian team, consisting of Gerrit Lehe, Jorke Aav, Karmo Kilk and Herman Tamm started the qualification tournament in Szolnok, Hungary well, defeating Sweden 20-8 and Georgia 21-18 in their opening group games.

However, after losing 17-15 in their quarter-final match against Lithuania, Estonia found themselves battling for the final European Championship spot in the play-off round.

Undeterred, the Estonians defeated Ireland 21-8, before facing off against Sweden once again in the final game of the day. A narrow 12-11 victory over the Swedes was enough to guarantee their place in Greece for the championship finals.

The Estonian U-17 girls' team of Kätlin Kangur, Marleen Mikiver, Karolin Normak and Norah Marie Pae, also took part in the 3×3 European Championship qualifiers, defeating Great Britain in the  group stage. However, defeats to Austria, Lithuania and Latvia meant the girls missed out on a place in the European Championship finals on this occasion.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

