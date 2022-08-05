Estonia's basketball team loses away to Lithuania

Estonia's men's national basketball team lost away to Lithuania in a friendly on Thursday, 84.70.

Lithuania, well-known as a basketball powerhouse nation, went 21:12 up in the first period, while the score stood at 41:26 at the end of the second quarter, 69:55 at the end of the third and finished 84:70 as noted.

Top Estonian scorer was Kristian Kullamäe (15 points), followed by Matthias Tass (14).

From the Lithuanians, Martynas Echodas scored 15, Rokas Giedraitis 13 and Tomas Dimsa 9.

The two teams face each other again, in the southern Lithuanian town of Alytus, on Sunday.

