Viktor Morozov takes triple-jump Bronze in U20 world championships

Sports
Viktor Morozov
Viktor Morozov Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Triple jumper Viktor Morozov clinched bronze for Estonia at the Under-20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia, over the weekend, with a personal best of 16.13 meters.

Morozov had also won bronze at last year's U20 European Championships, and was out-jumped only by Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica, whose 17.27m was a new U20 world championships record, and Selva P. Thrirumaran (India, 16.15) took Silver.

Meanwhile, women's triple jumper Anna Parenko's 12.67m was insufficient to progress beyond the heats in the southwestern Columbian city., and neither was hurdler Anna Maria Millend's 13.65 in the 100m hurdles semi-finals enough to go through to the final – finishing as she did just 0.24 seconds outside of qualification.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Kristin Tattar, Rasmus Metsamaa win Estonian disc golf championships

17:16

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas awarded European Prize for Political Culture

17:04

Estonians place highly in weekend's Ironman triathlon events

16:52

Home crowd inspires Estonian teams at European Orienteering Championships

16:32

Raul Rebane: Different songs, different monuments

16:17

Government to start 2023 state budget discussions later this month

16:04

Thousands of Ukrainian children to attend Estonian schools this fall

15:51

Estonian men's basketball team loses to Lithuania by just two points

15:36

Old City Harbor tramway in Tallinn to be built within two and a half years

15:04

Gallery: Reenactment focuses on Saaremaa's most famous Forest Brother

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

06.08

Tallinn's education chief: Transition to Estonian schooling not feasible

11:13

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

13:19

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

06.08

Amnesty International's Ukraine report 'grossly misguided' — Estonian MFA

06.08

Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

08:42

Record electricity price in Estonia again Monday, just under €501 per MWh

09:11

Yana Toom: The Soviet tank as the manifestation of Narva residents' fears

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: