Viktor Morozov takes triple-jump Bronze in U20 world championships

Triple jumper Viktor Morozov clinched bronze for Estonia at the Under-20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia, over the weekend, with a personal best of 16.13 meters.

Morozov had also won bronze at last year's U20 European Championships, and was out-jumped only by Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica, whose 17.27m was a new U20 world championships record, and Selva P. Thrirumaran (India, 16.15) took Silver.

Meanwhile, women's triple jumper Anna Parenko's 12.67m was insufficient to progress beyond the heats in the southwestern Columbian city., and neither was hurdler Anna Maria Millend's 13.65 in the 100m hurdles semi-finals enough to go through to the final – finishing as she did just 0.24 seconds outside of qualification.

