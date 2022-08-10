Estonian medalists return from U20 World Championships in Colombia

Sports
Karmen Bruus
Karmen Bruus Source: ERR Sport
Sports

Estonia's young athletes have returned from a successful World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia. Leading the way was Karmen Bruus, who took gold in the women's high jump, alongside Viktor Morozov, who won bronze in the men's triple jump.

"I'm a bit speechless at the moment," 17-year-old Bruus told ERR at Tallinn Airport, when asked to sum up her experience at the World Championships.

"I'm very happy, it was a really nice competition, everything was great,". Bruus said. "To win gold at the World Championships is an indescribable feeling, you have to feel it yourself to be able to explain it."

"Everything was exactly as it usually is, the coach didn't put any pressure on me to go for the medal: I just had to go out and enjoy myself and do my best," Bruus added.

Bruus took the gold after clearing a height of 1.95 meters in Cali. Weeks earlier, she matched the Estonian national record of 1.96 meters in the World Adult Championships in Eugene, Oregon, finishing in seventh.

With a new Estonian record tantalizingly close, ERR asked Bruus when she thinks she'll be able to add that to her already considerable list of achievements. "I really don't know, but I hope as soon as possible! In fact, it's so close, but in the final (in Cali) I was so tired from everything that unfortunately I didn't make it," she said.

Bruus will be in action again next Thursday in the qualifying round of the European Adult Championships in Munich, Germany. Success there, would mean a shot at the European title in the final on August 21.

"I don't want to put any pressure on myself, I want to go back to enjoying myself as usual, not thinking about a place or a medal," said Bruus. "I just want to give it my best and then I should get a good result," she added.

Triple-jump bronze medalist Viktor Morozov said he was delighted to see so many people waiting at Tallinn Airport to greet the returning athletes.

Morozov, who won bronze at the U-20 European Championships last summer, achieved a new personal best of  16.13 meters in the final of this year's competition, which was enough to earn him third place overall. The gold medal was won by Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert, who set a new U-20 World Championship record of 17.27 meters in the process.

"It made me feel like everything has been completed, mission accomplished and now I can rest now," Morozov told ERR.

When asked how he felt after completing his bronze medal winning jump, Morozov beamed, "Only positive emotions, joy, joy and joy!"

"The coach's words were the usual: (he talked about) success; do everything the way you know how and everything will happen," he added. Morozov is now focused on winning gold at next year's U-20 European Championships in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Gallery: Edward Albee's 'Three Tall Women' rehearsals start in Tartu

18:47

Audit: Unemployment Fund lacks overview of whether offered training of use

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

18:33

Defense forces NCO: Women's military participation waning

18:04

Daily: Online petition addresses issue of poor e-scooter parking etiquette

17:14

Students union appeals for Russian students to be able to complete studies

16:51

Estonia's tax revenue increased by 16 percent in first half of 2022

16:35

Central bank: Pension fund asset volumes continue decline in second quarter

16:11

Haljala Municipality residents concerned over quarry plans

15:57

Covid-19 medication for home use will be available in Estonia in the fall

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

09.08

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

11:39

Estonian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

09.08

Emu spotted in forest near Tartu

09.08

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

09.08

Mart Helme: West sees Russia as a loser, yet it is steadily advancing

09.08

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: