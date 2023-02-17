High jumper Karmen Bruus pulls out of Estonian Winter Championships

Top Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus has announced, that she will not take part in this weekend's Estonian Winter Championships. Bruus, whose coach Mehis Viru received an indefinite ban from athletics this week, said she does not have the strength or motivation to compete in Tallinn this weekend.

"The Estonian Athletics Association (EKJL) has made public (details of) an investigation into an intrigue in which I have unwittingly found myself involved, and in which I feel in no way complicit," Bruus said, in a letter to the media.

"I believe, that the publication of the EKJL disciplinary committee's decision, is an example of unequal treatment, as the identities of the three other athletes involved have remained anonymous, while mine has not," said Bruus, who won gold for Estonia in the high jump at the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Colombia last August.

"The athletes, who made the statements necessary to punish the coach deserve protection. However, as I have nothing against the coach, it is as though everything related to me can be published," she said.

"I can confirm, that there has been nothing in the relationship between me and my coach, Mehis Viru, that I, or the coach, should be ashamed of," added Bruus, who turned 18 this January.

"Unfortunately, I am feeling extremely bad as a result of this process and cannot find the strength or motivation to compete in this weekend's Estonian Winter Championships. I apologize to everyone, who was looking forward to seeing me compete!"

On Wednesday, the board of the EKJL took the decision to impose an indefinite ban on Mehis Viru from athletics.

The decision of the EKJL's disciplinary committee, which outlines all the charges against Viru, was made public on Thursday.

In addition to Karmen Bruus, three other athletes, who Viru trained, were also questioned during the disciplinary proceedings. With the exception of Bruus, the other three athletes accused Viru of sexual and psychological harassment. One of the young athletes additionally claimed to have had sexual intercourse with Viru on several occasions.

