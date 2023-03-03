Estonian sprinter Õlime Võro sets personal best in European Championships

Õilme Võro .
Source: ERR
Estonian sprinter Õilme Võro ran a new personal best on Friday to reach the semi finals of the women's 60 meters at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

With a time of 7.31 seconds, 27-year-old Võro finished third behind Luxembourg's Patrizia van der Weken (7.26 seconds) and Jael Bestue of Spain (7.30 seconds) in the preliminary round of the women's 60m on Friday.

Võro knocked one hundredth of a second of her previous personal best, which she set at the Estonian Indoor championships in Lasnamäe last month.

Võro's time in Istanbul was just two hundredths of a second slower than the all-time Estonian record for the women's 60 meters, which is held by Ksenija Balta. Võro is currently tied in third place in the all-time Estonian standings with Kreete Verlin, who has also run 7.31. Katrin Käärt remains just ahead of the pair in second, with her time of 7.30 seconds.

Võro was joint 14th quickest in the heats. Ewa Swoboda of Poland was the fastest, crossing the finisjh line in 7.11 seconds.

The semi finals of the women's 60 meters in Istanbul get underway at just after 6 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

