Tugi finishes second and Võro sets new personal best in Jyväskylä

Gedly Tugi.
Gedly Tugi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's Gedly Tugi finished second in the javelin at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level Motonet GP event in Jyväskylä, Finland. Meanwhile, sprinter Õilme Võro set a new personal best in the women's 100 meters.

Tugi recorded a final throw of 58.41 meters to take second place in the women's javelin at the Motonet GP event in Jyväskylä . The Estonian's other three measured attempts went 56.73, 53.56 and 57.24 meters respectively.

Japan's Yuka Sato finished in first place with a best throw of 58.57 meters, while Anni-Linnea Alanen of Finland came third with 57.72 meters.

In the women's 100 meters, Estonia's Õilme Võro finished first in the preliminary round, setting a new personal best of 11.54 seconds. Võro's time was the second fastest ever run by an Estonian in the women's 100 meters. In the second heat, fellow Estonian Ann Marii Kivikas finished third, with a time of 11.80 seconds.

However, in the final, Võro had to settle for fourth place with a time of 11.61 seconds. Kivikas ended in sixth, despite running a season's best of 11.73 seconds. The winner was Finland's Lotta Kemppinen (11.43 seconds) ahead of compatriot Aino Pulkkinen (11.53 seconds) in second and Jamaica's Jura Levy (11.58 seconds) in third.

In the women's long jump, Estonia's Tähti Alver and Elsa Puu finished 10th (5.87 meters) and 12th (5.40 meters) respectively. The Finnish trio of Jessica Kähära (6.47 meters), Saga Vanninen (6.23 meters) and Maria Huntington (6.17 meters) finished first, second and third respectively.

Editor: Michael Cole

