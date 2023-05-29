Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga finishes fourth in Austria

News
Karel Tilga.
Karel Tilga. Source: ERR
News

Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga finished fourth in the 2023 Hypomeeting in Götzis, Austria this weekend. Tilga, who finished with 8,403 points overall, set personal bests in the 100 and 400 meters as well as the 110 meter hurdles during the competition.

Canada's Pierce LePage took gold in Götzis, with 8,700 points. LePage was narrowly ahead of ahead of fellow Canadian and Olympic Champion Damian Warner in second on 8,619. Sander Skotheim of Norway secured bronze with 8,590 points.

In what was an impressive performance overall by Tilga, his chances of breaking the 8,500 point barrier were hampered by a disappointing display in the javelin, where the Estonian threw 58.45 meters, almost 15 meters below his personal best.

"I made a strange mistake at the end, when I pulled my wrist a little. I'll have to work a bit harder in training and then I think I'll be fine," Tilga told ERR afterwards.

The second day of the decathlon had started well for Tilga, with a personal best of 14.65 seconds in the 110m hurdles. He followed that with a decent performance in the discus, clocking a throw of 47.78 meters. "I was happy with that. In the discus I might have liked to have gained a few more meters, but throwing the discus in the Olympics is a bit different from throwing it in an individual event," Tilga said.

At the end of April that Tilga fulfilled the requirements to make it to next summer's Olympics in Paris, when he set an event record of 8,482 points to win the Multistars in Desenzano del Garda, Italy.

After Götzis, the Estonian will take some time off. "First and foremost, I'll have a holiday. Then I'll probably take the spikes off for at least a month. Two competitions four weeks apart puts a big strain on the body. You have to get a good rest," Tilga said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:50

Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga finishes fourth in Austria

13:07

Over 30 public taps to provide free drinking water in Tallinn this summer

12:27

Abrupt waste fees hike might see trash dumped in the woods or taken abroad

11:45

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines

10:50

Ukrainian snipers trained by Estonian Defense League this winter

10:34

EKRE plan to continue Riigikogu filibustering Monday

10:09

Helenius disappointed in Eesti 200 coalition negotiators

09:36

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

28.05

EDF investigating incident that resulted in a reservist being injured

28.05

Ida-Viru County tourism firms fear permanent damage from tax hikes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

09:36

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

28.05

Ida-Viru County tourism firms fear permanent damage from tax hikes

28.05

Markets short on Estonian produce due to cold weather

28.05

RMK contractor logs illegal corridors in Hiiumaa protected area

26.05

Portal: Russians selling real estate in Estonia, Americans buying

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: