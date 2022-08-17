Janek Õiglane takes European Championships Decathlon Bronze

Estonian decathlete Janek Õiglane took Bronze at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany, after day two of the event was completed Tuesday. Õiglane's compatriot Maicel Uibo came fifth, while Karel Tilga retired.

Õiglane improved on his fourth position after day one, Monday, as did Uibo, who was in 10th place halfway through the event, while Tilga lay in 13th place.

At the end of Tuesday, Õiglane had accrued 8,346, enough to net him the Bronze, while Uibo picked up 8,234 points. Tilga retired after scoring a zero in the pole vault.

German Niklas Kaul took Gold in front of a home crowd, while Simon Ehammer of Switzerland took Silver.

Sweden's Marcus Nilsson was just 19 points behind Õiglane and so just outside the medals, ahead of Uibo.

Tuesday's results

110 m hurdles:

Õiglane – third place with a time of 14.39, just six hundredths of a second off his PB. Rose to third overall.

Uibo – 14.79.

Tilga – 15.16, also just three hundredths of a second off his PB.

Discus:

Tilga – 49.91m just 0.41m short of his PB.

Uibo – 46.59m.

Õiglane – 41.97m

Pole vault:

Uibo - 5.30m and

Õiglane - 5.10m, 0.10m off his PB.

Both athletes in the medals at this point.

Tilga – pulled out after three unsuccessful attempts at the initial height of 4.5m.

Javelin:

Oiglane- 70.94m in last attempt, which puts him in second place overall.

Uibo - 62.74m

1500 m run:

5 The best performance was shown by Kaul, who set a personal record with 4:10.04. Since Ehammer was the last with 4:48.72, the German made a big difference in the last few areas and became the European champion. 

Õigilane's time in the crowning event was 4:42.78, compared with race.winner and overall decathlon winner Kaul's 4:10.04.

Uibo was a shade quicker at 4:42.18.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

