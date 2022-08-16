Nurme finishes 11th in Euro Championship marathon, Estonia 6th overall

Tiidrek Nurme
Tiidrek Nurme Source: ERR
Estonia's Tiidrek Nurme finished in a respectable 11th place (2 hours 12 minutes 46 seconds) in the men's marathon final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Monday. Estonian were sixth overall in the team rankings.

Nurme ended two minutes, 25 seconds behind race winner Richard Ringer of Germany, with Estonia ending sixth overall in the team rankings.

Ringer delighted the home crowd in Munich, finishing in 2 hours 10 minutes 21 seconds, just three seconds quicker than Israel's Maru Tefer in second place. Gashau Ayale, also of Israel, took bronze.

"The level has been getting tougher in recent years, the guys are faster and the conditions were pretty good. You had to run fast to get a good place," Nurme said after the race.

Also representing Estonia in the men's marathon were Kaur Kivistik, who finished in 32nd (2 hours 17 minutes 51 seconds) and Roman Fosti, who placed 41st (2 hours 19 minutes 35 seconds).

In the team rankings, Estonia finished sixth, with a combined time of 6 hours 50 minutes 11 seconds. The result that left Nurme pleasantly surprised. "That's great! If you're not mistaken, that's great!" he said to ERR afterwards. "We're in the top six in Europe! Congratulations to the Estonians, Estonian athletics and all the fans who came here," said Nurme.

Editor: Michael Cole

