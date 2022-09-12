Kenya's Jonathan Yego Kiptoo and Pauline Mutwa Thitu win Tallinn Marathon

This year's Tallinn Marathon, which took place on Sunday, September 12. The men's event was won by Kenyan runner Jonathan Yego Kiptoo, while Pauline Mutwa Thitu, also of Kenya was the fastest in the women's race.

Kiptoo finished with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes, 44 seconds, with Abiyot Guta Duguma of Ethiopia in second, five minutes and 48 seconds behind the winner. The best-placed Estonian was Leonid Latsepov, who finished third in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

Latsepov, who was making his marathon debut, may have failed to win the race, but he did record the fastest ever time by an Estonian on home soil, smashing a record set 54 years ago. The previous fastest marathon run by an Estonian in Estonia was Rein Leinus' run of 2 hours, 20 minutes, 3 seconds Vändra in 1968. Latsepov's performance in Tallinn means he is in eleventh place in Estonia's all time rankings for the marathon.

The second fastest Estonian on Sunday was Bert Tippi, who finished sixth overall in 2 hours 32 minutes 10 seconds, with seventh-placed Mario Mustasaar the third quickest Estonian with a time of 2 hours, 32 minutes and 23 seconds.

Aleksandr Kulešov also made the top ten for Estonia, finishing ninth with a time of 2 hours 32 minutes, 51 seconds.

It was also a good day for Kenya in the women's event, with Pauline Mutwa Thitu not only winning the race, but also setting a Tallinn Marathon women's record of 2 hours 31 minutes 29 seconds. Thitu, whose time on Sunday was also a personal best, was the fifth fastest finisher across both the women's and men's events. Naomi Jepkosgei Maiyo of Kenya (2:32.35), finished second in the women's race, and eighth overall in 2 hours, 32 minutes, 35 seconds, while the quickest Estonian was Kadiliis Kuiv in 2 hours 47 minutes and 41 seconds.

The second best Estonian was Mari Boikov, who finished sixth in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 30 seconds, with third going to Jana Treier (2 hours 59 minutes 07 seconds).

