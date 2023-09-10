Kenyans bag quadruple victory at Tallinn Marathon, top Estonian takes sixth

Kenyan runners and 2023 Tallinn Marathon winners Sammy Kigen, Thomas Kibet and Joseph Munywoki at the finish line on Sunday. September 10, 2023.
The 2023 Tallinn Marathon was won by Kenyan Sammy Kigen on Sunday morning, who finished with a time of 2:11.42. Leonid Latsepov topped the Estonian rankings and placed sixth overall with a time of 2:14.23 (+2.41).

Kenyan marathon runners scored a quadruple victory in the Estonian capital, with Thomas Kibet finishing second behind Kigen with a time of 2:12:06 (+0.25), Joseph Munywoki third with a time of 2:12:15 (+0.34) and Gilbert Kibet fourth with a time of  2:13:48 (+2.07).

Japan's Yuki Kawauchi came in fifth with a time of  2:14:07 (+2.26).

With a time of 2:14.23 (+2.41), Leonid Latsepov earned the Estonian Championship gold for the second year in a row, placing sixth overall.

Silver went to Roman Fosti, who placed eighth overall and first in the M40 category with a time of 2:22:16 (+10.34), and bronze to Janar Juhkov, who came in 14th overall with a time of 2:36:05 (+24.24).

Ethiopian Dessi Ethlemahu Sintayehu won the Tallinn Marathon women's rankings Sunday with a time of 2:34.04 (+22.22), placing 11th overall.

Last year's winner, Kenyan Pauline Muthwa Thitu, came in second with a time of 2:37.17 (+25.36), and Ethiopia's Aynalem Teferi came in third with a time of 2:45:56 (+34.15), placing 16th and 31st overall, respectively.

Kaisa Kukk won the Estonian Championship gold with a time of  2:50.22 (+38.41), placing fourth among women and 44th overall.

Silver went to Pille Hinn with a time of 2:54.00 (+42.19), who came in sixth among women and 56th overall, and bronze to Maris Heinaru, who came in seventh among women and 77th overall with a time of  2:58:20 (+46.39).

Click here for Sunday's full results.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Kenyans bag quadruple victory at Tallinn Marathon, top Estonian takes sixth

