Kenyans bag quadruple victory at Tallinn Marathon, top Estonian takes sixth

The 2023 Tallinn Marathon was won by Kenyan Sammy Kigen on Sunday morning, who finished with a time of 2:11.42. Leonid Latsepov topped the Estonian rankings and placed sixth overall with a time of 2:14.23 (+2.41).

Kenyan marathon runners scored a quadruple victory in the Estonian capital, with Thomas Kibet finishing second behind Kigen with a time of 2:12:06 (+0.25), Joseph Munywoki third with a time of 2:12:15 (+0.34) and Gilbert Kibet fourth with a time of 2:13:48 (+2.07).

Japan's Yuki Kawauchi came in fifth with a time of 2:14:07 (+2.26).

With a time of 2:14.23 (+2.41), Leonid Latsepov earned the Estonian Championship gold for the second year in a row, placing sixth overall.

Silver went to Roman Fosti, who placed eighth overall and first in the M40 category with a time of 2:22:16 (+10.34), and bronze to Janar Juhkov, who came in 14th overall with a time of 2:36:05 (+24.24).

Ethiopian Dessi Ethlemahu Sintayehu won the Tallinn Marathon women's rankings Sunday with a time of 2:34.04 (+22.22), placing 11th overall.

Last year's winner, Kenyan Pauline Muthwa Thitu, came in second with a time of 2:37.17 (+25.36), and Ethiopia's Aynalem Teferi came in third with a time of 2:45:56 (+34.15), placing 16th and 31st overall, respectively.

Kaisa Kukk won the Estonian Championship gold with a time of 2:50.22 (+38.41), placing fourth among women and 44th overall.

Silver went to Pille Hinn with a time of 2:54.00 (+42.19), who came in sixth among women and 56th overall, and bronze to Maris Heinaru, who came in seventh among women and 77th overall with a time of 2:58:20 (+46.39).

