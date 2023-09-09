Tallinn Marathon brings weekend traffic disruption to capital

This weekend's Tallinn Marathon will spell temporary changes in traffic and public transport organization in the capital, Tallinn city government says.

The marathon weekend has attracted over 20,000 attendees from both inside Estonia and abroad, while the disruption will mostly affect the City Center (Kesklinn), Põhja-Tallinn and Haabersti districts.

Roads being used by runners will be partly or wholly closed to traffic, though the closures will follow the race as it progresses, with roads reopening as the runners pass.

The city government asks for patience on the part of members of the public wishing to travel through the above areas, or to seek an alternative route or even postpone the trip until after the races are over, where possible, while drivers should pay attention to temporary traffic signs and follow the signals and advice provided by traffic officials located on the spot.

The marathon weekend started Friday and continued Saturday morning with the half-marathon event.

Tram services on lines number 2 and 6 will be suspended to 1 p.m. Saturday again from 5 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

On Sunday, the same routes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be changes to bus and trolleybus lines that run alongside or near the competition's route. More detailed information on public transport routes is here.

Saturday's half-marathon starts at 5 p.m., with disruption to last for around three hours, while Sunday's full (42km) marathon starts at 9 a.m., and will spell traffic changes to at least 4 p.m..

The streets affected by Saturday and Sunday's closures are (see also map below): Kalaranna tänav, Kalasadama tänav, Kolde puiestee, Kopli tänav, Paldiski maantee, Põhja puiestee, Rannamäe tee, Ristiku tänav, Tööstuse tänav, Toompuiestee and Vabaõhumuuseumi tee.

Sunday's race will additionally affect: Astangu, Erika tänav, Harkumetsa tee, Lõuka tänav, Mustjõe tänav, Rannamõisa tee, Rocca al Mare, Sõle tänav, Suurtüki tänav, Tuuliku tee, Tuuleveski tänav, Tähetorni tänav, Vabaõhumuuseumi tee.

Route and road closures for the full marathon in Tallinn, Sunday, September 10, 2023. Source: Jooks.ee

In addition, light traffic roads (cycle lanes) around Stroomi Beach, Kõrgepinge tee, Lahepea tänav and Soodi tänav, will face disruption or closure during the full marathon.

More detailed information is available here.

