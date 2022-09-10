Roman Fosti wins Tallinn Half-Marathon

Athletics
Roman Fosti celebrates victory in the 2022 Tallinn Half-Marathon, Saturday, September 10 2022.
Roman Fosti celebrates victory in the 2022 Tallinn Half-Marathon, Saturday, September 10 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian runner Roman Fosti won Saturday's Tallinn Half-Marathon, in a time of 1:06:39.

Fosti was 34 seconds ahead of second-placed runner Ibrahim Mukunga (Kenya), while Norwegian Magnus Sirnes Hjellum was third, 1:28 behind the Estonian.

The result means Fosti has won the full Tallinn Marathon, the half-marathon and the 10km events.

Two other Estonian runners were in the top 10; Deniss Šalkauskas, fourth (1:08.46) and Kaupo Uuetoa, 10th (1:12.14).

Soukaina Atanane of Morocco was the first woman finisher (17th, 1:14.55), and Pille Hinn was the first Estonian woman to finish, and placed 35th overall with a t ime of 1:18.10.

The full marathon is to be held Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

