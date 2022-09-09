Men's indoor national football team to host Malta

While Estonia's men's national football team face Malta on September 23 in Tallinn, the equivalent indoor fixture is also taking place on the same date and in the Estonian capital.

The indoor teams have played twice before, in Pembroke, in Malta, in March this year, which Estonia won 4:1 and 4:0 respectively.

The indoor game starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at the Kalevi sports hall in Tallinn, while the outdoor match featuring the national team kicks off at 7 p.m. at the A. le Coq Arena. The fixture is a UEFA Nations League clash.

Tickets for both events are available on the Piletlevi site.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

