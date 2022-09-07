Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem sign midfielder Palumets from Paide

After signing a contract with the Belgian side, Palumets, who scored 2 goals in 49 Meistriliiga appearances, thanked all the coaches, players and fans at Paide, who have helped him in his career so far.

"During these two and a half years at Paide Linnameeskond, I grew and developed so much as player alongside you," Palumets told the club's website.

"Everything about this period in my life will remain very dear to me, and I will definitely keep my fingers crossed for the team and continue to support them. I wish everyone at Paide every success and hope our paths will cross again in the future. Thank you for the beautiful memories! Football will always be in my heart! Paide will always be in my heart!" said Palumets.

Gert Kams, Paide's sporting director, said, that from the first day Palumets joined the club, it was clear he had the potential to make it as a professional footballer in Estonia and abroad.

"Kevor is hard-working, studious and, most importantly, always had a clear goal in his mind. His career so far has been characterized by hard work and determination," said Kams. "Therefore, his development at our club has followed a very logical path, which is further proof that Paide Linnameeskond has chosen the right way forward as a club."

Founded in 1950, SV Zulte Waregem have won the Belgian Cup twice, with the club's best league finish in 2013, where they came second. In the 2006-07 season, Waregem reached the last 32 of the UEFA Cup, the precursor to the Europa League, where they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Glenn Roeder's Newcastle United.

Zulte Waregem are currently struggling in 17th place after seven matches in the Belgian Pro League, with their next match is away to seventh-placed Gent on Sunday September

