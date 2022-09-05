Estonian international Liivak scores for Irish club Sligo Rovers in 2-0 win

Frank Liivak
Frank Liivak Source: Sligo Rovers/Twitter
Estonian international Frank Liivak scored a stunning goal for Irish club Sligo Rovers on Saturday in the club's 2-0 league win at home to Drogheda United. In the Thai Premier League, Henri Anier's side Muanthong United also won 2-0, against Sukhothai, but the Estonian striker had to settle once again for a place on the bench.

Estonian international Frank Liivak scored a stunning goal for Irish club Sligo Rovers on Saturday in the club's 2-0 league win at home to Drogheda United.

After picking up the ball on the right wing, Liivak, 26, played a neat one-two with New Zealand international Max Mata, before expertly slotting past Craig McCabe in the Drogheda goal to give his side the lead on 9 minutes.

Sligo sealed the victory through an Aidan Keena penalty with 15 minutes of the 90 left to play.

Liivak, who signed for Sligo from FCI Levadia Tallinn in June, has now scored two goals in his last two games for his new side, who are currently in fifth place in the League of Ireland First Division table on 41 points from 28 games.

Elsewhere, Estonian international striker Henri Anier's club Muangthong United, recorded a 2-0 win at home to Sukhothai on Sunday. The victory was Muangthong's first in the league this season.

Anier, who started the first two games of the season for Muangthong, has since lost his place in the side to Thai international Adisak Kraisorn, and again started Sunday's game as a substitute. It was Kraisorn who gave Muangthong the lead with a 52nd minute penalty, before Philippine international Jesper Nyholm doubled their lead on 74 minutes.

Anier was brought on with 9 minutes remaining, but was unable to add to the scores, according to a report by Soccernet.ee.  

Editor: Michael Cole

