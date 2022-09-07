Estonian women's football team win 2:0 away to Kazakhstan

The team were going into the away game, played in Karaganda, off the back of a 9:0 home loss against France, long after any hopes of qualification had faded, though Estonia had won the home leg against the Kazakhs, 4:2

The visitors took the lead after eight minutes thanks to a Kazakhstan own goal, and next scored in their own right, thanks to Getter Saar finding the net on the 17th minute, and the score-line stayed that way for the rest of the match.

Estonia finished fifth (out of six) in the Group I table, with two wins and eight losses; both the wins were over Kazakhstan.

France, who did the double over Estonia, have directly qualified for the finals, to be held in Australia and New Zealand, while Wales, Slovenia and Greece have to play-off for the second spot from the group.

