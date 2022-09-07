Estonian women's football team win 2:0 away to Kazakhstan

Football
Estonia's women's national football team.
Estonia's women's national football team. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
Football

Estonia's national women's football team took a consolation away win in their final 2023 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifying match Tuesday.

The team were going into the away game, played in Karaganda, off the back of a 9:0 home loss against France, long after any hopes of qualification had faded, though Estonia had won the home leg against the Kazakhs, 4:2

The visitors took the lead after eight minutes thanks to a Kazakhstan own goal, and next scored in their own right, thanks to Getter Saar finding the net on the 17th minute, and the score-line stayed that way for the rest of the match.

Estonia finished fifth (out of six) in the Group I table, with two wins and eight losses; both the wins were over Kazakhstan.

France, who did the double over Estonia, have directly qualified for the finals, to be held in Australia and New Zealand, while Wales, Slovenia and Greece have to play-off for the second spot from the group.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:52

Baltic states reach agreement on limiting Russian tourists

14:34

Officials: Estonia's Moscow embassy well prepared if threats arise

14:17

Daily: Ex-MEP now teaching history at a Tallinn school

14:04

Global Estonian Report: September 7-14

13:50

Erki Tammiksaar: Green transition more important in words than action

13:37

Minister promises to avoid strike when fighting for teachers' pay rise

13:13

Justice chancellor lukewarm to minister's constitutional monitoring idea

12:45

Estonian leaders congratulate new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

12:21

Food industry calls for state energy costs support as inflationary curb

12:17

Bear spotted on Hiiumaa island

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

06.09

Estonia buys 10 more electric trains

05.09

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

06.09

Maris Lauri: Russia is also at war with Estonia

06.09

Utilitas to replace natural gas with diesel for Tallinn district heating

05.09

Switching to European track gauge would cost €8.7 billion

06.09

Experts: Energy crisis to continue at least another four years

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: