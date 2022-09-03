Estonian women's national football team in 9:0 home loss to France

Estonia - France 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier a the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Friday, September 2 2022.
Estonia's women's football team went down to France 9:0 in their 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifying game at home, Friday. The team was down to nine women for much of the fixture.

France, which reached the recent European Championships semi-finals, and Estonia, are both in Group I, while, going into Friday's clash, Estonia had won one and lost seven, with a goal difference of -29, meaning, with two games remaining, qualification for the finals, to be held next year in Australia and New Zealand, was already off the table.

Last October's group game in France resulted in the hosts winning 11-0, while France went into the game clear leaders of the group, having won all eight games and with a goal difference of +37.

The visitors were, however, missing star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and regular captain and PSG defender Wendie Renard.

On the day, the hosts were under pressure from the get go, and France got their first (Delphine Cascarino) of nine, at the sixth-minute mark.

France not only earned, and converted, a penalty on the 17th minute, but Siret Räämet was sent off for a foul.

Ouleymata Sarr then scored three goals in a row for the visitors, with the score at 5:0 at halftime.

After Saar scored again, Estonia's Vlada Kubassova was also sent off on minute 58, meaning much of the second half, the hosts were playing with nine women.

Clara Mateo added two more for France meanwhile, and on the 83rd minute, Grace Geyoro scored the ninth, and final, goal of the encounter.

Estonia now lies in fifth place in Group I, on three points, France now has 27 points at the top of the table.

Only one more group game remains for the Estonians, on September 6, versus Kazakhstan. The last time the teams met, Estonia was victorious, 4:2.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

