Estonian youth player joins Italian Serie B side Cosenza

The transfer of 18 year-old Estonian national youth team midfielder Johann Kõre from JK Viimsi to Italian Serie B club Cosenza has become official. Kõre, whose leg is currently in plaster due to an injury sustained earlier this year, underwent a successful trial at Cosenza last season.

The 18 year-old midfielder has featured in 17 games this season for Viimsi in Estonia's second tier, the Esiliiga A, scoring one goal against Levadia Tallinn U-21, Soccernet.ee reports.

Kõre said he was looking forward to the move, and hoped it would improve his chances of one day playing for the Estonian national team.

"It's always good to move to a Serie B youth team. It's not a big club in Italy, but I think it will be a good opportunity for me to get a chance to play for the (Estonian) national team," Kõre said.

"Unfortunately, I got injured at the wrong time. Now I have to recover in Estonia, then I'll be moving to Italy. I'm looking forward to it and I'm sure I'll be back in Viimsi one day," Kõre added.

Editor: Michael Cole

