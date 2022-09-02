Estonian women's football team take on France in World Cup Qualifier

Sports
Estonian captain Kairi Himanen
Estonian captain Kairi Himanen Source: ERR
Sports

The Estonian women's national football team are set to take on France in a World Cup Qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Friday evening at 18:00. The French side are currently one of the top teams in women's football, having reached the semi finals of the recent European Championships, where they were defeated 2-1 by Germany.

Estonia will be looking to improve on the result from the last meeting between the two teams last October, when France ended up with an 11-0 victory at the Stade Dominique Duvauchelle in Créteil.

In a press conference on Thursday, Estonian captain Kairi Himanen, emphasized that the team will be hoping to use the occasion to restore some pride.

"The first keyword is dignity", said Himanen, who plays her club football for Women's Meistriliiga club Saku Sporting. "We want to play dignified and beautiful football. We're a team that's tight but also diverse, with players who want to play technically and we want to show that tomorrow," she added.

"We want to be solid defensively and concede as few goals as possible," Himanen continued. "However, we also have another target. We really want to add to our goal tally. We've experienced the pleasure of scoring five goals in this qualifying group (so far), and it would be fantastic to get at least one more tomorrow. The whole team really wants that!"

Estonia's joint head coach Anastassija Morkovkina said, that despite their heavy defeat to France earlier in the qualifying campaign, the Estonian team were not afraid of any opponents.

"France will come, but we've got great players who are capable of showing their skills. We're not afraid of anyone - and that's the most important thing," Morkovina said.

France head coach Corinne Diacre has suggested that she may rest some key players on Friday, however Morkovkina believes that no matter who is in the starting lineup, it will be a tough game for Estonia.

"When we talk about France, we realize that they are one of the top teams in the world. It really doesn't matter who is on the pitch," said Morkovkina.

"The most important thing is the lines and the pattern. We try to make ourselves clear to the players, and give them as much detail as we can so they understand what we trying to achieve. I think the most important thing is not to concentrate on their good players, but on the things that we can do to cause them problems," Morkovkina said.

Estonia are currently in fifth place in their World Cup Qualifying group, with one win and seven defeats from their first eight games. France top the group with eight wins from eight.

Estonia are 10 points behind fourth place Greece, meaning they will definitely miss out on next year's finals in Australia and New Zealand.

After Friday's game with France, the Estonian team will face  Kazakhstan away from home on Tuesday September 6, where they will be hoping to pick up another 3 points against a side they beat 4-2 in Pärnu in June.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying match between Estonia and France will also be shown on ETV 2 here, with live coverage starting from 17:50 on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:41

Estonia ready to face Italy on Friday in Euro basketball championships

14:20

Isamaa leader: Universal service should cover companies

14:11

Estonia will not procure more mobile speed traps

13:42

Opinion: On Thatcher, and uncritical admiration for UK prime ministers

13:16

J. Molner Company first Estonian pharma firm to open US office

13:06

Wood industry: biomass shortage due to Ukraine war and bird nesting peace

12:39

PPA chief: Personnel drain may lead to cuts in service

12:10

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

12:01

Court: Dismissal of officers refusing vaccine was unlawful

11:36

Estonian women's football team take on France in World Cup Qualifier

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

01.09

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

01.09

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

01.09

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

01.09

Lukas: 'Non-Estonian speakers should feel like full members of society'

01.09

Outgoing intelligence chief to get €11,500 per month at new post

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: