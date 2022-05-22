Flora FC women's team thrash Kalev 7:1 in cup final

Tallinna FC Flora versus Tallinna FC Kalev in the women's domestic trophy final, Saturday, May 21 2022.
Tallinna FC Flora hammered JK Tallinna Kalev 7:1 in the women's football domestic trophy at the A. Le Coq Arena on Saturday.

Mari Liis Lillemäe found the net first for Flora after one minute, while Anett Kadastu equalized for Kalev 10 minutes later. Lillemäe scored twice more in the first half, once off a penalty, while a Kalev own-goal put the score at 4:1 to Flora going into the break. In th second half, Kristina Teern, Anastasia Ivanova and Lisette Tammik (penalty) put away a goal each for Flora in the second half.

The win is Flora's fifth in-a-row, ERR's sports portal reports.

Highlights of the clash (with Estonian commentary) are in the video clip below.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

