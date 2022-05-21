Estonian archers take silver in South Korea

Estonia's archers were in the medals twice in the world championship stage in Gwangju, South Korea.

Both the women's team and the mixed team took silver in the compound bow category.

The women's team, comprising Meeri-Marita Paas, Lisell Jäätma and Maris Tetsmann, won silver, while the mixed team featuring the brother-and-sister duet of Lisell and Robin Jäätma did the same, only losing to Taiwan in the final.

Lisell Jäätma took fourth place individually.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!