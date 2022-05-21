Skier Kelly Sildaru first Estonian to be immortalized as a Barbie doll

Kelly Sildaru doling out signed copies of her book to excited fans.
Kelly Sildaru doling out signed copies of her book to excited fans. Source: Karli Saul/ EOK
The same day Jüri Vips made Estonian sporting history by taking the wheel of a Formula One car at a competitive race meeting, freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru also set a landmark – by being the first Estonian to inspire a new product in the range of the legendary US Barbie dolls.

Barbie's "Dream Gap" campaign, launched in 2018, highlights positive role models to inspire young girls to dream big, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Mattel, the manufacturer of the Barbie range, picked Kelly Sildaru this year, as being, in the company's estimation, an inspiration and role model for young girls as well as for her proven track record in her sport.

The product is to be unveiled and launched next Wednesday, Menu reports.

Barbie launched in the U.S. in 1959; whether any male Estonian sports star will be similarly recreated in plastic as Barbie's counterpart, Ken, remains to be seen.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

