Costume designer thinks Russian 'Masked Singer' stole her designs

Culture
Liisi Eesmaa on "Ringvaade". Source: ERR
Fashion designer and stylist Liisi Eesmaa told ETV's "Ringvaade" that her designs for the Estonian version of "The Masked Singer" ("Maskis laulja") were stolen by the show's Russian counterpart.

"Without contacting me, copies of my works have made their way to the Russian show," Eesmaa said.

Two of Eesmaa's designs - a pink lion and a "Jonnipunn" doll were copied. "It really seems as if the Russian artist did not have absolutely any new ideas. Jonnipunn is such a simple form, I have 50 ideas in one second," Eesmaa said.

She explained that Jonnipunn is part of folklore and is not a patented trademark. "As an artist, I have the right to create my own vision of Jonnipunn, my own vision, that is my artwork. But this is plagiarism and I have been confirmed as much by a specialist in the respective field.

The Russian version of Jonnipunn was worn in the show by Russian megastar Olga Buzova. "She has 23.3 million followers on Instagram and I doubt she would have worn it if she knew. I do not believe she wears fake Gucci or fake Chanel, why would she wear fake Liisi Eesmaa?"

Eesmaa is disappointed, even if another perspective of this situation could be a positive one - such a large-scale television program used her designs. "I would love to see a little creativity. Make your interpretation, but don't steal. As of now, I have not assigned any copyrights to anyone, this means it is my creation," Eesmaa said.

She confirmed that she has a plan to stand for her copyright and write official letters to the Russian production company through the franchise. "I will try to reach an agreement with them, but I certainly have materials for a strong court case," Eesmaa noted.

The costumes in question, Liisi Eesmaa's designs are to the left. Source: ERR

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

