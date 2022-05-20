Jüri Vips first Estonian ever to take wheel of F1 car at GP weekend

Sports
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Sports

Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips made Estonia motorsport history Friday after completing 22 laps in free practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Vips, 21, from Tallinn, stood in for regular Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, and, possibly due to tire selection at the  Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, was around four seconds off the pacesetters, the two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. and reigning world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Vips has been competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Hitech Grand Prix. And was ADAC Formula 4 champion 2017. He is also a member of the Red Bull Junior Team. He was announced as a reserve driver for Red Bull for the 2022 F1 season.

Vips is not the first Estonian ever to drive an F1 car - that honor belongs to Marko Asmer, who tested for the Williams BMW team back in 2003, but did not compete at a race meeting. Asmer went on to win British F3 in 2007 and had made the most progress in open-wheel racing in Europe prior to Vips' season starting.

Ott Tänak was the first Estonian to win the WRC rally drivers' championship, in 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Jüri Vips first Estonian ever to take wheel of F1 car at GP weekend

17:01

Energy bill support schemes may reemerge in fall

16:43

New €3.8-billion defense spending plan for 2023-2026 unveiled

16:14

Finland signs 10-year lease for floating LNG terminal

15:52

Tartu's Victory Bridge renamed Peace Bridge

15:46

Prosecutor's office charges former Center secgen with influence peddling

15:17

Births down nearly 20 percent on year to April

14:56

Former MP, humorist Kirill Teiter dies at 69

14:37

Police to monitor summertime e-scooter usage in Tallinn

14:11

Family doctor: We must stop stalling as new Covid medicines can save lives

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

19.05

Taiwan makes $1 million donation to Estonian Refugee Council

08:21

Timmermans: Paying for Russian gas in rubles is not normal

19.05

Estonian government approves Finland, Sweden NATO accession draft protocols

19.05

Watch: Svjata Vatra, Estonian military band in Ukrainian folk song video

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

19.05

Gallery: Estonian LGBT Association hosts Rainbow Heroes awards gala

19.05

Family benefits bill could be funded by raising taxes

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: