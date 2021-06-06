Jüri Vips wins second straight race in Baku

Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
Estonian Formula 2 driver Jüri Vips (Hitech GP) won on both Saturday and Sunday in the Baku Feature Race.

Vips who started from eighth position in the first sprint went into his second race from third position and overtook both competitors to secure his first Formula 2 victory on Saturday.

Vips started in second place for the Sunday finale and managed to overtake teammate Liam Lawson in the very first bend.

Vips made a pit stop on lap seven and was back in third behind Jack Aitken after 20 laps, while the British driver had not pitted yet.

Vips took second place the very next lap, while leader Dan Ticktum still had to make a pit stop and was handed a 10-second penalty on top of that, dropping him to 11th place. Vips took the lead and maintained it until the end of the race. "I'm so happy, guys! We deserve it," Vips told his team after crossing the finish line.

Jüri Vips is now fourth in the Formula 2 drivers' standings.

1. Guanyu Zhou 78 points
2. Oscar Piastri 73p
3. Robert Shwartzman 66p
4. Jüri Vips 63p
5. Dan Ticktum 60p

Editor: Marcus Turovski

