Paul Aron moves up to Formula 3 with Prema Racing

Paul Aron
Paul Aron Source: Prema Motorsport
Racing driver Paul Aron will drive in the prestigious Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Formula Three series next season.

The 18-year-old Aron will continue to race for his existing team, Italian outfit Prema Racing, and said of the news that: "I am very, very happy, excited and grateful to join Prema in the FIA ​​F3 Championship series in 2023."

"The team has proven themselves year after year, the three cars have always been at the top and demonstrated great speed."

"I'm excited to spend another year with them and I'm sure they'll give me the best overall package available to fight for victory. I'm really looking forward to what we can achieve next year, he went on.

Team manager Rene Rosin was also pleased with development and the driver. "We have always known his potential to win and we think he will continue to drive great in the future, even in a very competitive and demanding environment like F3," Rosin said.

"It is set to be a year of learning, but we are sure that there will be many opportunities to battle for top positions, so our goal is already to work hard during the winter preparation period, to be ready for 2023," Rosin went on.

Aron also belongs to the Mercedes F1 team's youth program, while his brother Ralf is involved in Prema's sports car series.

Last season, he took third place in the Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) last year, European Formula Three in other words, and is still holding on that spot this season, at the time of writing, with two more stages and four races left.

So far this FREC season he has won four times, taken five pole positions and placed on the podium six times, across 16 races.

Formula 3 as its name suggests is the third-tier in international single-seater, open-wheel racing. While Estonia has a driver in Formula 2, Jüri Vips, no Estonian has yet broken into the ranks of Formula 1 yet, though Vips has tested at a race weekend.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

