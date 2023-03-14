Jüri Vips tests with prestigious Indycar team

Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Estonian Formula Two racing driver Jüri Vips has been testing for the high-level US Indycar series Monday, after another driver's injury provided an opportunity to do so.

Vips, 22, from Tallinn, tested with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, at the Barber Motorsports Park circuit in Birmingham, Alabama, ERR's sports portal reports.

This was not the first time Vips got to test with this team – co-owned by IndyCars legend Bobby Rahal, veteran talk show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Langian, having already done so last October.

The 2023 season is already underway, with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg having taken place on March 5, the event at which Briton Jack Harvey, who Vips is replacing for the meantime, was injured.

Doctors have not cleared Harvey to drive, though his situation will be reevaluated ahead of the round two event at the Texas Motor Speedway on April 2.

The current Indycar series only hosts two engine manufacturers at present, Chevrolet and Honda, while races take place solely in North America. The cars run on an 85-percent ethanol mix, rather than gasoline, as in Formula One.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

